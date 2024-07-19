Do you have questions about the Union?

Members of your Local Executive are visiting your worksite

and would like to hear from you!



Please join members of your Local 803 Executive who will be hosting a Member-to-Member drop-in at your worksite and are looking forward to meeting with you.



This is an opportunity for you to meet your Local 803 Executive and share any questions or concerns you may have. You can speak to them while on a break or after your working hours. These visits are not intended to interrupt operations.

Date: Thursday, July 25, 2024



Location:

Russell Residence and Shelter – 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

740 Carnarvon St, New Westminster, BC V3M 1E7



Rhoda Kaellis Residence – 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM

1105 Royal Ave, New Westminster, BC V3M 1K4



In Solidarity,



Florentina Kelly, Local 803 Acting Chairperson

Kaja Ryzner, BCGEU Staff Representative



Download a PDF of this notice







