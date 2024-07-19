Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Lookout Housing & Health Society - Russell Residence and Shelter & Rhoda Kaellis Residence - Worksite Visit on Thursday, July 25, 2024 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 19, 2024

Do you have questions about the Union?
Members of your Local Executive are visiting your worksite
and would like to hear from you!


Please join members of your Local 803 Executive who will be hosting a Member-to-Member drop-in at your worksite and are looking forward to meeting with you.
 
This is an opportunity for you to meet your Local 803 Executive and share any questions or concerns you may have. You can speak to them while on a break or after your working hours. These visits are not intended to interrupt operations.                       

  • Date: Thursday, July 25, 2024
     
  • Location:
    Russell Residence and Shelter – 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM
    740 Carnarvon St, New Westminster, BC  V3M 1E7

    Rhoda Kaellis Residence – 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM
    1105 Royal Ave, New Westminster, BC  V3M 1K4


In Solidarity,
 
Florentina Kelly, Local 803 Acting Chairperson
Kaja Ryzner, BCGEU Staff Representative

