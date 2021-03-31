Lookout had a past practice of the full-time hours of work being 36.25 per week, and they breached the collective agreement by offering some employees 37.5 hours per week without the Union's agreement.

The Union and the Employer recently reached a mediated resolution to grievances filed on this issue, with the assistance of Arbitrator Ken Saunders. As a result the Employer is required to allow all regular full-time Lookout employees to earn seniority based on 37.5 hours per week, retroactive to January 1, 2017. This means those working in regular full time positions that were 36.25 hours per week will accrue seniority to a maximum of 1950 seniority hours per year. Seniority adjustments are calculated to a maximum of 65 hours per year.

The Employer recently provided the Union with a list of the seniority adjustments calculated for those employees who were impacted.

You will find attached, the list of seniority adjustments retroactive to January 1, 2017. Please ensure that you review your seniority adjustment to ensure it is correct. If you have any questions about your adjustment please speak with a steward at your worksite for assistance.

In Solidarity

Nicki Pearson

Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP