Lookout Housing & Health Society - Shop stewards - BCGEU

Published on February 11, 2021

This notice is to advise all BCGEU members at Lookout Housing & Health Society that the following people are the current shop stewards for your worksite:

  • Masoud Aminzavvar
  • Khan Baller
  • Robyn Beveland
  • Sarah Black
  • Maria Brennenstuhl
  • Richard Consalvi
  • Sandu Constantinescu
  • Jolene Crowley
  • Jendon Cumigad
  • Bryan Estill
  • Marcus Gagne
  • Maribel Hilario
  • Christopher O'Brian
  • Rishab Rajdev
  • Fiona York

If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please feel free to contact any of the above noted stewards.

If you require contact information for a steward, call the BCGEU at 604-215-1499.

In solidarity

Nicki Pearson
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 

