Lookout Housing & Health Society - Walton Hotel - New steward - BCGEU

Published on February 11, 2021

Elections have closed for one (1) steward position on Wednesday February 3, 2021.

We are pleased to announce that Sara Black is the new steward at the Walton Hotel.

Please join us in wishing Sara well in their new position.

 

In solidarity

Nicki Pearson
Staff Representative

