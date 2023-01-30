Lookout Housing & Health Society at Gateway, Positive Haven and Guildford locations - WORKSITE VISITS ON MARCH 31, 2023 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on March 24, 2023
To: All BCGEU members at Lookout Housing & Health Society at Gateway, Positive Haven and Guildford locations
Re: WORKSITE VISITS ON MARCH 31, 2023
Come meet our BCGEU Executive!
On Friday, March 31, 2023 we will be visiting your worksite to meet with you, collect member information, help members accessing the member portal and to answer your questions! We will also be handing out SWAG!
We'll see you at:
Gateway Shelter and Positive Haven – 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Guildford Shelter – 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.