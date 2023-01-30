To: All BCGEU members at Lookout Housing & Health Society at Gateway, Positive Haven and Guildford locations



Re: WORKSITE VISITS ON MARCH 31, 2023





Come meet our BCGEU Executive!

On Friday, March 31, 2023 we will be visiting your worksite to meet with you, collect member information, help members accessing the member portal and to answer your questions! We will also be handing out SWAG!



We'll see you at:





Gateway Shelter and Positive Haven – 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

Guildford Shelter – 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm



See you then!





Andii Stephens, Staff Representative

Shelley Einarson, Local 804 1st Vice Chair



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP