Lookout Steward Elections - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 15, 2023

The BCGEU is looking for a union steward at the following Lookout locations, and nominations are now open.

  1. Al Mitchell Place – 346 Alexander Street, Vancouver (x2 spots)
  2. Powell Street Getaway – 450 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
  3. Rhoda Kaelis Residence – 1105 Royal Avenue, New Westminster
  4. Russell Residence and Housing Shelter – 740 Carnarvon Street, New Westminster
  5. Tamura House – 225 Dunlevy Avenue, Vancouver
  6. Walton Residence – 261 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
  7. Yukon Housing Centre – 2088 Yukon Street, Vancouver
  8. Jim Green – 415 Alexander Street, Vancouver
  9. Dovercourt – Abstinence-based Living Residence – 1606 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver
  10. North Shore Housing Centre – 705 2nd St W, North Vancouver

 
If you are interested in becoming a steward or know someone who is, please fill out the nomination form attached.
 
Please ensure you have your nomination submitted by Monday, June 26, 2023 at 5:00 pm.
 
In solidarity,

Jason Singh
Staff Representative


