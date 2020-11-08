Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On November 7, 2020, the Provincial Health Officer made a number of orders that affect our office openings. As a result, the BCGEU has made the decision to close the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Headquarters offices starting Monday, November 9, 2020 for a minimum of two weeks.
The other BCGEU offices will remain open with members able to attend meetings by appointment only and guided by
in-person meetings principles. Members will be required to complete and return a
declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read,
understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Nov. 8):
As of Monday November 9, 2020, the Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland and Headquarter offices will be closed in response to the recent orders from the Provincial Health Officer.
Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley office closures - BCGEU
Published on November 08, 2020
As COVID-19 cases rise in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, our union has been monitoring public health recommendations with regard to workplaces.
In accordance with the latest restrictions enacted for the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions on November 7 (click here to read the latest restrictions), our union has made the decision to close the following physical offices and shift to remote work:
The Lower Mainland Area Office (Area 03 - Vancouver)
The Fraser Valley Area Office (Area 04 - Fraser Valley)
BCGEU Headquarters (Burnaby)
All services performed by these offices will continue – as they have through periods of remote work throughout the last nine months – but the office buildings will no longer be accessible for in-person union services.
We took this decision to ensure members have access to core services and supports of their union while also supporting the ability of our staff to practice social distancing. Allowing non-essential staff to work from home and restricting public access to BCGEU buildings we are making sure staff whose work requires them to be in an office to practice social distancing in their workplace.
In addition to the closure of BCGEU offices, our union has also contacted a number of employers urging them to do the same: shifting all non-essential services to remote work and requiring masks in all communal spaces when remote work is not possible.
If you have any concerns about how COVID-19 precautions are being handled at your workplace. Please consider the following to protect the health of yourself, your family, fellow workers and any clients:
Review in full your employer’s COVID-19 Safety Plan, especially the section about outbreak management.
Ensure your questions and concerns are answered by your employer to your satisfaction.