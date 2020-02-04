B.C.'S UNION SINCE 1919
  2. Lower Mainland Purpose Society - Bargaining committee nominations - BCGEU

Published on February 04, 2020

Your current collective agreement with the Employer expires on March 31, 2020. You therefore need to elect a bargaining committee to negotiate a new collective agreement with the Employer.

You will be electing up to three bargaining committee members, with a maximum of one member from any one Centre, plus one alternate.

Attached to this notice is a nomination form for the Bargaining Committee Member positions.

Nominations for the Bargaining Committee positions must be received by the Lower Mainland Area office by 5:00 pm on March 5, 2020 by fax or email.

Please return to: BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office
                         Suite 130 – 2920 Virtual Way
                         Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4
                         Email: area03@bcgeu.ca
                         Fax: 604-215-1410

The bargaining committee will receive training and will work with the BCGEU Staff Representative in negotiating the new collective agreement. Depending on the number of nominations received by the Union, an election may be conducted.

In Solidarity,

Kay Sinclair
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here
Download nomination form here  

