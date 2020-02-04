Your current collective agreement with the Employer expires on March 31, 2020. You therefore need to elect a bargaining committee to negotiate a new collective agreement with the Employer.

You will be electing up to three bargaining committee members, with a maximum of one member from any one Centre, plus one alternate.

Attached to this notice is a nomination form for the Bargaining Committee Member positions.

Nominations for the Bargaining Committee positions must be received by the Lower Mainland Area office by 5:00 pm on March 5, 2020 by fax or email.

Please return to: BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office

Suite 130 – 2920 Virtual Way

Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

Email: area03@bcgeu.ca

Fax: 604-215-1410

The bargaining committee will receive training and will work with the BCGEU Staff Representative in negotiating the new collective agreement. Depending on the number of nominations received by the Union, an election may be conducted.

In Solidarity,

Kay Sinclair

Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here



