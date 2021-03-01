Click here to find info on COVID-19

Lower Mainland Purpose Society - Bargaining update - BCGEU

Published on March 01, 2021

Your bargaining committee of Meilean Chin and Kirsten Nicholson, and staff representative Kay Sinclair met with the Purpose Society's bargaining committee in early February to bargain a new collective agreement. At that time, we presented our bargaining proposals. 

The Purpose Society's bargaining committee is preparing a response to our non-monetary and monetary proposals for our consideration. 

We hope to reach a tentative agreement with Purpose Society in the near future. Once we have reached a tentative agreement, we will schedule a Zoom meeting where we will go over the tentative agreement and we will provide information on how members may vote on the tentative agreement. 

To ensure that you receive union emails, including bargaining news, please provide a current personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update.


In solidarity,

Meilean Chin, Bargaining Committee Member
Kirsten Nicholson, Bagaining Committee Member
Kay Sinclair, Staff Representative

