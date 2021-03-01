Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Feb 1):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff continue to work remotely to assist members.
Click here to read more.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Lower Mainland Purpose Society - Bargaining update - BCGEU
Lower Mainland Purpose Society - Bargaining update - BCGEU
Published on March 01, 2021
Your bargaining committee of Meilean Chin and Kirsten Nicholson, and staff representative Kay Sinclair met with the Purpose Society's bargaining committee in early February to bargain a new collective agreement. At that time, we presented our bargaining proposals.
The Purpose Society's bargaining committee is preparing a response to our non-monetary and monetary proposals for our consideration.
We hope to reach a tentative agreement with Purpose Society in the near future. Once we have reached a tentative agreement, we will schedule a Zoom meeting where we will go over the tentative agreement and we will provide information on how members may vote on the tentative agreement.
To ensure that you receive union emails, including bargaining news, please provide a current personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update. Please also kindly edit or update any of your existing contact information at the same time.
In solidarity,
Meilean Chin, Bargaining Committee Member Kirsten Nicholson, Bagaining Committee Member Kay Sinclair, Staff Representative