The collective agreement with your Employer expires on March 31, 2022 and your Union is preparing for the next round of collective bargaining.

We need your help and participation in the first step of the bargaining process which is to elect a Union bargaining committee to negotiate the new collective agreement with the Employer's bargaining committee. The positions available are:

Bargaining committee members – Three (3) positions, with a maximum of one from any one centre, plus one alternate.

The Union will provide training to the members of the bargaining committee and the committee will work with BCGEU Staff Representatives during negotiations.

Attached to this notice is a nomination form. Please use it to indicate who you would like to nominate to the bargaining committee to negotiate on your behalf. Should there be more nominations than positions available, the Union will conduct an election.

Nomination forms must be received by the area office by Friday, April 29, 2022 at 5pm .

You can return complete form to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office Attn: Oliver Rohlfs .

By Email: [email protected]

By Fax: 604-215-1410

By Mail: BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office

130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

In Solidarity,

Oliver Rohlfs

BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here



UWU/MoveUP