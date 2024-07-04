Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that we met with the Employer yesterday to commence bargaining. Some substantial progress has been made on non-monetary proposals that are aimed at modernizing your collective agreement.



We will meet with the Employer again today July 4, to continue bargaining.



We thank you for your patience and will keep you updated as we continue through this process.



To ensure you receive copies of all bargaining updates in a timely manner, we recommend that you update your existing contact information by going to the BCGEU website at my.bcgeu.ca/signup or by notifying your bargaining committee.



In Solidarity,



Your Bargaining Committee



Kirsten Nicholson, Bargaining Chair

Meilean Chin, Bargaining Committee Member

Hyunji Yang, Bargaining Committee Member

Kike Ayantayo, Staff Representative

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP