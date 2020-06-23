Stewards play a very important role at the worksite. These people are the face of your Union at your worksite. The steward's role is to enforce the collective agreement and protect your rights. Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills and want to help others, provide support and advice to members who think they are being treated unfairly.

It's important to be able to identify your stewards should you have questions about the union or require their assistance.

Here is a list of your stewards:

Alex Sorongon Leonora De Dios

Ariel Saquisame Ludy Ann Obeja

Art Desuyo Manuel Valenzuela

Neneth (Antonietta) Decina Raymond Luga

Belle de los Santos Ronel Savellano

Claire Mamala Teresa Agtarap

Enelita Fernandez





If you require contact information for your steward – call 604-215-1499 or email Area03.LowerMainland@bcgeu.ca

In solidarity

Edward Mishra

Staff Representative

