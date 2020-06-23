Stewards play a very important role at the worksite. These people are the face of your Union at your worksite. The steward's role is to enforce the collective agreement and protect your rights. Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills and want to help others, provide support and advice to members who think they are being treated unfairly.
It's important to be able to identify your stewards should you have questions about the union or require their assistance.
Here is a list of your stewards:
Alex Sorongon Leonora De Dios
Ariel Saquisame Ludy Ann Obeja
Art Desuyo Manuel Valenzuela
Neneth (Antonietta) Decina Raymond Luga
Belle de los Santos Ronel Savellano
Claire Mamala Teresa Agtarap
Enelita Fernandez
If you require contact information for your steward – call 604-215-1499 or email Area03.LowerMainland@bcgeu.ca
In solidarity
Edward Mishra
Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?