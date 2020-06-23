 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
B.C.'S UNION SINCE 1919
  1. BCGEU News
  2. Lower Mainland Society for Community Living - Stewards - BCGEU

Lower Mainland Society for Community Living - Stewards - BCGEU

Published on June 23, 2020

Stewards play a very important role at the worksite. These people are the face of your Union at your worksite. The steward's role is to enforce the collective agreement and protect your rights. Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills and want to help others, provide support and advice to members who think they are being treated unfairly.

It's important to be able to identify your stewards should you have questions about the union or require their assistance.

Here is a list of your stewards:

Alex Sorongon                                                          Leonora De Dios

Ariel Saquisame                                                       Ludy Ann Obeja

Art Desuyo                                                                 Manuel Valenzuela

Neneth (Antonietta) Decina                                Raymond Luga

Belle de los Santos                                                  Ronel Savellano

Claire Mamala                                                          Teresa Agtarap

Enelita Fernandez                                                  

If you require contact information for your steward – call 604-215-1499 or email Area03.LowerMainland@bcgeu.ca

In solidarity

Edward Mishra
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 



UWU/MoveUP