Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. LTSA members - Tentative Agreement Reached - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

LTSA members - Tentative Agreement Reached - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 28, 2026

Tentative Agreement Reached

 

Dear members,

After two days of mediation with the employer, we are proud to announce that your bargaining committee has reached a tentative agreement with the LTSA. Your committee unanimously recommends this tentative agreement, and we are looking forward to bringing it to you for a vote as soon as possible.

It is thanks to the engagement and solidarity each of you has shown that we were able to stand united to secure this deal.

Please stay tuned for details about the tentative agreement and information about the ratification process. 
 

In solidarity,

Your LTSA bargaining committee 

John O'Neill, bargaining chairperson 

Adam Stryjak, bargaining committee member 

Erik Jones, bargaining committee member 

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations 



UWU/MoveUP