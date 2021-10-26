Your bargaining committee has met on several occasions to prepare for bargaining a new collective agreement with the employer.

The parties will be meeting on November 4th and 5th to start the process.

We will be dealing with non-monetary issues first and then will move on to monetary ones.

We will provided updates throughout the process.

If you did not receive this notice on your personal email, please log into https://my.bcgeu.ca/login to ensure that we have your most current contact information and that you have not opted out of receiving BCGEU updates and notices.

Thanks and Keep Safe!

In solidarity

Laura Groom, Bargaining Chair Committee Chair

Kim Vegh, Bargaining Committee Member

Kevin Hagglund, BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP