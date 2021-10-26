Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS:
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
Click here to read more.
Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
Your bargaining committee has met on several occasions to prepare for bargaining a new collective agreement with the employer.
The parties will be meeting on November 4th and 5th to start the process.
We will be dealing with non-monetary issues first and then will move on to monetary ones.
We will provided updates throughout the process.
If you did not receive this notice on your personal email, please log into https://my.bcgeu.ca/login to ensure that we have your most current contact information and that you have not opted out of receiving BCGEU updates and notices.
Thanks and Keep Safe!
In solidarity
Laura Groom, Bargaining Chair Committee Chair Kim Vegh, Bargaining Committee Member Kevin Hagglund, BCGEU Staff Representative
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.