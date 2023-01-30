The bargaining committee is pleased to announce the results of the strike vote taken yesterday. The results were 100% in favour of striking to back contract demands.



Thank you for coming out to vote and to let your voice be heard.



The bargaining committee will be meeting the employer in mediation meetings on May 4th and 5th 2023.



In solidarity



Laura Groom

Kim Vegh

Bargaining Committee



Kevin Hagglund - Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here