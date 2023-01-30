Click here to find info on COVID-19

Lynnwood Retirement Residence - Strike Vote Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 24, 2023

The bargaining committee is pleased to announce the results of the strike vote taken yesterday. The results were 100% in favour of striking to back contract demands
 
Thank you for coming out to vote and to let your voice be heard.
 
The bargaining committee will be meeting the employer in mediation meetings on May 4th and 5th 2023.
 
In solidarity
 
Laura Groom
Kim Vegh
Bargaining Committee

Kevin Hagglund - Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here