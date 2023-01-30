BCGEU Offices
Lynnwood Retirement Residence - Strike Vote Results
Published on March 24, 2023
The bargaining committee is pleased to announce the results of the strike vote taken yesterday. The results were 100% in favour of striking to back contract demands.
Thank you for coming out to vote and to let your voice be heard.
The bargaining committee will be meeting the employer in mediation meetings on May 4th and 5th 2023.
In solidarity
Laura Groom
Kim Vegh
Bargaining Committee
Kevin Hagglund - Staff Representative
