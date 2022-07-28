We met with the employer on October 18th and 19th. We are currently discussing monetary proposals. At this point, the parties have some significant differences in their respective proposals.



Your committee is very focused and working hard on your behalf to reach a fair and reasonable agreement with the employer.



We will be meeting with the employer again but we don't have any confirmed dates as of now.



In the meantime, to show your support for the committee, we are requesting that you wear BCGEU Cost Of Living Allowance buttons while you are performing your duties at Lynnwood. Please see one of your committee members for a button.



In solidarity



Laura Groom, Bargaining Chair Committee Chair

Kim Vegh, Bargaining Committee Member

Kevin Hagglund, BCGEU Staff Representative



