Dear Members,

Now that you have voted 100% to ratify your new collective agreement, your bargaining committee is working to make sure that the negotiated changes are correctly integrated into your new contract.

Once the final draft is complete and the employer has signed off on it, the agreement will be formatted and ready for distribution.

We have also posted a statement on the BCGEU website announcing the successful ratification here: https://www.bcgeu.ca/seniors_care_workers_in_chilliwack_ratify_new_agreement

Congratulations again for standing your ground and winning a new contract we can all be proud of.

In solidarity,

Kevin Hagglund

BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP