Members of your Local 303 Executive will be doing a Member-to-Member drop-in at your worksite. This is an opportunity for you to meet your Local 303 Executives and share any questions or concerns you may have regarding topics such as: workplace issues, occupational health and safety and bargaining.
WHEN
Date: October 24, 2024, 2024
Time: Afternoon break time (1pm-1:45pm)
Location: 7230 Camarillo Pl, Burnaby – Montecito Child Care Centre
In addition, your Local 303 Executive will also be bringing BCGEU swag, so please do not hesitate pop in for a visit and get your Union questions answered!
In Solidarity,
Andrea Duncan, Local 303 Chairperson
Katie Smith, Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
