Do you have questions about the Union?

Members of your Local Executive are hosting a drop-in session and

would like to hear from you!

Members of your Local 303 Executive will be doing a Member-to-Member drop-in at your worksite. This is an opportunity for you to meet your Local 303 Executives and share any questions or concerns you may have regarding topics such as: workplace issues, occupational health and safety and bargaining.

WHEN

Date: October 24, 2024, 2024



Time: Afternoon break time (1pm-1:45pm)





Location: 7230 Camarillo Pl, Burnaby – Montecito Child Care Centre



In addition, your Local 303 Executive will also be bringing BCGEU swag, so please do not hesitate pop in for a visit and get your Union questions answered!



In Solidarity,



Andrea Duncan, Local 303 Chairperson

Katie Smith, Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP