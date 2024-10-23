Click here to find info on COVID-19

Burnaby Family - Montecito Child Care Centre - M2M Drop-In on October 24, 2024 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on October 23, 2024

 

Do you have questions about the Union?

Members of your Local Executive are hosting a drop-in session and

would like to hear from you!

 

Members of your Local 303 Executive will be doing a Member-to-Member drop-in at your worksite. This is an opportunity for you to meet your Local 303 Executives and share any questions or concerns you may have regarding topics such as: workplace issues, occupational health and safety and bargaining.

 

WHEN

Date: October 24, 2024, 2024


Time: Afternoon break time (1pm-1:45pm)


Location: 7230 Camarillo Pl, Burnaby – Montecito Child Care Centre

In addition, your Local 303 Executive will also be bringing BCGEU swag, so please do not hesitate pop in for a visit and get your Union questions answered!

In Solidarity,

Andrea Duncan, Local 303 Chairperson
Katie Smith, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



