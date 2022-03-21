We are pleased to advise that the following members will represent you on your bargaining committee, listed in alphabetical order:

Jim Jarrett (Alternate)

Joe Pendry

Travis Sandberg

Lawrence Whyte

Please join us in congratulating them and offering your support and involvement as we begin the work of negotiating your new collective agreement.

Your union bargaining committee is scheduled to meet next week with the Employer, and we will keep you informed throughout the process.



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP