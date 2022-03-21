Your committee commenced bargaining with the employer in Richmond on May 17th and 18th. The Parties have exchanged proposals and set further dates. Pursuant to the bargaining protocol, we are unable to release any details at this time.



Bargaining will continue on June 12th – 14th in Richmond and we anticipate that we will be able to give a detailed report to you following that.



Your continued support and solidarity through this process is appreciated.

In solidarity





Travis Sandberg Rory Smith, Vice-President

Bargaining Committee Member Operational Services Component





Joe Pendry John Cantlon, Treasurer

Bargaining Committee Member Operational Services Component





Lawrence Whyte Frank N. Anderson

Bargaining Committee Member Regional Coordinator & Staff Negotiator





Download PDF of notice here





