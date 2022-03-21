Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting Ltd. (SA 11) - Bargaining update - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting Ltd. (SA 11) - Bargaining update - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on May 19, 2022

Your committee commenced bargaining with the employer in Richmond on May 17th and 18th. The Parties have exchanged proposals and set further dates. Pursuant to the bargaining protocol, we are unable to release any details at this time.

Bargaining will continue on June 12th – 14th in Richmond and we anticipate that we will be able to give a detailed report to you following that.

Your continued support and solidarity through this process is appreciated.
 In solidarity


Travis Sandberg                                             Rory Smith, Vice-President
Bargaining Committee Member                        Operational Services Component


Joe Pendry                                                     John Cantlon, Treasurer
Bargaining Committee Member                        Operational Services Component


Lawrence Whyte                                            Frank N. Anderson
Bargaining Committee Member                        Regional Coordinator & Staff Negotiator


Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP