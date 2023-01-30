Elections have now closed for the contract re-opener bargaining committee and we are pleased to announce the following:



Bargaining Committee members:

James Dicus

Lisa Stevenson

Greg Cole



Alternate Committee member:

John Deadman

Thank you to all the candidates who were nominated and to all members who participated in the election process.



Thank you to those who submitted bargaining surveys. To ensure you receive bargaining updates in a timely manner, you can update your existing contact information by going to the BCGEU website at https://members.bcgeu.ca/login.



In solidarity,



Nicki Pearson

Staff Representative



