Elections have now closed for the contract re-opener bargaining committee and we are pleased to announce the following:
Bargaining Committee members:
- James Dicus
- Lisa Stevenson
- Greg Cole
Alternate Committee member:
- John Deadman
Thank you to all the candidates who were nominated and to all members who participated in the election process.
Thank you to those who submitted bargaining surveys. To ensure you receive bargaining updates in a timely manner, you can update your existing contact information by going to the BCGEU website at https://members.bcgeu.ca/login.
In solidarity,
Nicki Pearson
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.