As you know, some members at your worksite filed to decertify from the BCGEU. I would like to provide an update to review what happened, and what actions our union took at the Labour Board.



In the lead up to the decertification vote, our union was concerned that the employer and certain employees had taken improper actions that were in breach of the Labour Relations Code of B.C., and interfered with the true wishes of employees in the vote. The BCGEU filed an unfair labour practice complaint at the Labour Board. The BCGEU wanted to ensure that the vote was a truly democratic process and not one that was influenced by the employer.



The Board found that the employer had indeed committed unfair labour practices in the months before the vote, but found that employees were still able to express their true wishes in the vote. Our union had some concerns about the finding that employees were not improperly influenced by the employer’s unfair labour practices and filed an application for the Board to reconsider that aspect of its decision. However, in the end, the Board decided the vote should be counted as it was a proper reflection of employees’ wishes.



The vote was counted this week and the majority of you voted to remain members of the BCGEU.



This is a positive outcome, and we are committed to building a strong presence at the worksite and will work on rebuilding the labour relations environment. It’s my hope that we can come out of this period stronger, more united and ready to move forward together.



As a next step we will plan an in-person meeting in the coming weeks to answer any remaining questions or concerns you may have. Please watch your email for a meeting invite.



In solidarity,



Rory Smith

BCGEU Vice-President – Component 10 Operational Services



