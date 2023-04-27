MANAGER OF FACILITIES

July 17, 2023

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia. We represent over 85,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services. The BCGEU operates 12 offices throughout the province, and three buildings in Burnaby which house BCGEU headquarters.

A vacancy exists for the position of Manager of Facilities. This position reports to the responsible Executive Director and is located at BCGEU Headquarters, in Burnaby, BC. The Manager of Facilities will function as a member of the senior excluded staff team of the union and will be responsible for various aspects of facilities management including budget preparation, project management, developing and maintaining building maintenance schedules, working with the procurement office in procuring goods and services, negotiating and managing contracts and ensuring compliance with all of the union's policies and procedures. This position also oversees the union's conventions and travel department and mail centre.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Manager will be responsible for:

• managing the activities of the Facilities department, including building operations staff, conventions staff, travel clerks and staff working in the union's mail centre;

• supervising, training and recruiting staff;

• mentoring and managing staff in planning and meeting objectives;

• conducting annual staff reviews and assessing work performance;

• coordinating training for staff;

• investigating any issues with staff conduct or performance and determine any required disciplinary action subject to the approval by the president;

• representing the BCGEU in the grievance procedure for department staff;

• participating in bargaining with staff bargaining units as assigned, including preparation of BCGEU bargaining proposals and attendance at bargaining with staff bargaining units;

• working as part of an operational team of excluded management;

• the operation and maintenance of all of the union's facilities (owned and leased) throughout the province;

• budgeting, planning and supervising the construction of major capital projects including renovations and leasehold improvements;

• liaising with contractors, designers, architects, engineers and vendors on design, leasehold improvements and new building construction;

• ensuring all facilities contracts the union engages in are properly overseen and the work completed within the terms of the contract to the satisfaction of the union;

• preparing, monitoring and negotiating property leases for both the union and for tenants;

• determining the need for leasehold improvements, renovations and space planning; • identifying the space needs of the union and creating strategic plans to address those needs in the future;

• coordinating purchasing and inventory control of capital assets relating to furniture and equipment;

• conducting competitive bid processes using modern procurement methodology for services required to maintain and upgrade the union's facilities;

• preparing and overseeing the departmental-related operating budgets;

• creating and maintaining multi-year major asset maintenance / major operating equipment (MAM/MOE) plans and budgets that ensure the proper lifecycle of equipment and assets across all union buildings;

• creating and maintaining capital amortization tables for every union building;

• creating and maintaining robust documentation on all capital asset and facilities contracts;

• making strategic recommendations on capital planning and asset management;

• managing the security systems of all the union's buildings;

• coordinating departmental activities within context of overall objectives of the BCGEU;

• ensuring health and safety obligations are addressed.

QUALIFICATIONS:

• A minimum of 15 years' experience in commercial property and facilities management is required;

• Post-secondary education in facilities management or related area (red seal trades certificate, 4th class power engineering certificate or related technical certificate preferred).

• Experience in developing and maintaining building maintenance schedules;

• Experience in developing operating budgets and planning capital budgets;

• Experience in supervising, directing and training employees;

• Ability to communicate effectively with senior management and to prepare concise written reports;

• Excellent organizational and problem solving skills;

• Must have a broad understanding of the design and space planning process from concept to completion and be conversant with municipal development and building permit requirements;

• Requires an ability to handle diverse responsibilities and functions.

Experience in the labour movement or other progressive organizations is preferred. Experience managing staff in a unionized environment will be considered an asset.

SALARY & BENEFITS

Bi-Week: $5,881.73

Annual: $153,450.22

Regular full-time position. This is an excluded position and terms and conditions of employment are governed by the excluded staff contract. The BCGEU offers a competitive compensation package which includes 5 weeks paid vacation plus an additional three weeks of paid time off in lieu of overtime, a comprehensive benefits package, and enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan.

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's license. As part of your terms of employment, you will be required to have an approved, union-made, non-luxury vehicle.

The BCGEU does not reimburse moving expenses for successful candidates living outside of the greater Vancouver region.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





UWU/MoveUP