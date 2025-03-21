Bargaining dates confirmed for April

Your bargaining committee will be meeting with the employer on April 22-25 in Vancouver and again on April 28-30 in Victoria.

The focus of bargaining so far has been on non-monetary proposals – these are issues that don't have a direct monetary cost (check out past bulletins on your bargaining hub for more details on discussions so far). Monetary negotiations deal with wages, benefits, and other issues with a monetary cost - both sides usually prefer to begin these discussions once the non-monetary proposals have been agreed to. The employer has not yet addressed key non-monetary items. We hope to be able to update you on non-monetary movement after returning to the table in April.

Your bargaining committee represents you at the table and pushes for the priorities that you've identified throughout the pre-bargaining period. During the negotiation process, we will share as much information as we can. We often don't share the specifics of any offers on the table because we want to go into bargaining decisive and determined. If we run into issues at the table, that's when we come back and ask you what you're willing to fight for - what's a must and what can we confidently accept on your behalf.

Over the next few weeks, we will be mobilising workplace contacts and preparing opportunities for member education and townhall meetings. Stay tuned for more information!

BCGEU's Budget Analysis

Our union is closely monitoring the evolving economic landscape and its impact on our members and bargaining conditions. As part of that we've recently completed a detailed analysis of the provincial budget. Read our union's take on the B.C. budget and what it means for members.

In addition to an analysis of the U.S. tariff impacts and B.C.'s response, the document offers a deep dive into budget highlights such as potential implications for public service and public sector bargaining, emergency readiness and wildfire response, and government's housing strategy.

Reminder – update your contact information

We're asking all members in the public service to update your contact information in the Member Portal before your contract expires on March 31st.

If you don't yet have a Member Portal account, click here to sign up today. You'll need to include your Member ID, which is *|MEMBERNUM|*.

Already have a Member Portal account? You can log in here. If you've forgotten your password, you can reset it here. It's important to make sure that our union has your up-to-date contact information.

