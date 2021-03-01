March is Community Social Services Awareness Month, a chance to honour the important work that all of you in this sector do in every community across B.C.



Read the proclamation from the government here.



Community social services workers are dedicated and caring professionals and ensure that our most vulnerable can live better, more supported lives.



The 12,000+ community social services workers in our union work day and night in workplaces all over our province supporting children, adults, families and seniors live whole and healthy lives.



They work in early childhood education, employment training, in supportive housing and in Indigenous service providers in communities across our province.



This year has been an extraordinary year for community social services as we battle not one but two public health crises. Many of you know firsthand what it is like when a pandemic and an epidemic collide.



Community social services go above and beyond the call of duty. They put their heart into their work, and they put their clients and their communities first. That is what makes them the caring professionals that they are.



Whether it is supporting an adult or a child with developmental disabilities participate fully in their community, helping women flee a dangerous situation or supporting families through the mental stress of the pandemic and beyond, community social service workers make a positive impact on people.



That is why I want to appreciate, with my deepest appreciation what you do in your workplace, in your union and your community to make it a better place.



Thank you today, and every day for being the heart of our communities and for doing the work that you!



In solidarity,



Andrea Duncan

Vice President, Community social services



Please see the video message from your president and me!





UWU/MoveUP