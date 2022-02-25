Each March, we have the opportunity to recognize the dedicated and compassionate 13,000 professionals in our union that work in the community social services sector.



Read the proclamation from the government here.



Community social services workers are unsung heroes in our communities. Workers in the sector care for children, heal families, care for elders and they support adults with mental health and substance use. They also advocate for inclusion.



Community social services workers build support systems. They build skills, provide support in career searches, and welcome newcomers to our country.



They support women and children escaping violence, or young people who are aging out of foster care. Community social services workers supports so many people in the most difficult times of their lives.



The people who choose community social services as their career are making a difference in someone's life every single day. They are building connections and building healthier, more supported communities for our most vulnerable members.



Every single day of the global health pandemic, it is community social services workers who are on the frontlines of caring for so many of our community members, from child care to advocating with adults with developmental disabilities to supporting families.



I want to thank all of you for the extraordinary work that you do every single day, throughout the year to make our communities more caring and more inclusive.



Happy Community Social Services Month!



In solidarity,



Andrea Duncan

Vice-president, Community social service



Watch this video message from your president Stephanie Smith and me!





UWU/MoveUP