March is Community Social Services Month.

Community Social Service workers give support to some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

Workers in the sector care for children. They heal families. They care for elders. They support adults with mental health and substance abuse. They advocate for inclusion.

Please join us in thanking these dedicated and compassionate professionals for making a difference in people's lives and for making a significant impact in our communities.

Watch a special Community Social Services Month from BCGEU President Stephanie Smith and CSS Vice President Andrea Duncan here.

Download the Community Social Services Month proclamation from the Province of B.C. here .





