Published on March 04, 2021

The BCGEU is holding an election for a steward at Maximus to cover a steward on leave. The members below have been nominated. Candidate statements are attached and will be available through the evoting link.

Steward (1 temporary position)

A link for you to cast your ballot will be sent via email to all Maximus members who have provided the Union with an email address (preferably home email).

Be sure to check your junk folder if you don't receive it. If you don't receive a link to vote, please email [email protected] with your full name, and the email address that you want on file.

The electronic balloting system will close at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

In solidarity

Shirley Kay
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 
Download E-Voting poster here



