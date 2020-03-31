We are very happy to inform you that the tentative collective agreement has been ratified by 96.9%.
Our next steps will be to proof and finalize the agreement. Once that is done, we will provide you with copies at the worksite.
We appreciate all of your support during the negotiation and ratification process.
In solidarity
Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee:
BCGEU Negotiator, Lori Strom
Bargaining Committee Chairperson, Liam Smith
Bargaining Committee Member, Keshia Holland
Bargaining Committee Member, Leila George
