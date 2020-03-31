We are very happy to inform you that the tentative collective agreement has been ratified by 96.9%.



Our next steps will be to proof and finalize the agreement. Once that is done, we will provide you with copies at the worksite.



We appreciate all of your support during the negotiation and ratification process.



In solidarity





Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee:



BCGEU Negotiator, Lori Strom

Bargaining Committee Chairperson, Liam Smith

Bargaining Committee Member, Keshia Holland

Bargaining Committee Member, Leila George





Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP