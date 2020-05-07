BCGEU proudly represents speech language pathologists, communication health assistants and audiologists across B.C. They work in a variety of settings including health authorities, child development centres, health units and hospitals to name a few.

Speech language pathologists assist people in our communities who have speech, language, and hearing disorders. They screen, assess, identify and treat speech, language, voice, fluency (stuttering), swallowing and feeding problems for all age groups in addition to advocating for the prevention of these disorders.

Communication health assistants also play a critical role by working in a supportive capacity with speech language pathologists.

Audiologists perform new baby screening, in addition to carrying out hearing tests for all ages. They are responsible for screening, assessing, identifying and treating hearing loss, auditory processing disorders, tinnitus and other auditory disorders, and they also advocate for the prevention of these disorders.

These speech and hearing professionals are valued members of B.C.'s health care team. Their continued dedication and commitment is essential to communication health in B.C.!

Check out https://speechandhearing.ca/ for more info.

UWU/MoveUP