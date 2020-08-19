 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. Mayfair (Sienna/Royale West Coast LP) - Bargaining status - BCGEU

Mayfair (Sienna/Royale West Coast LP) - Bargaining status - BCGEU

Published on August 19, 2020

The bargaining committee shares your frustration on the delay in bargaining. Although some of the delay is due to the pandemic, the reality is that our Employer is not communicating with your union.

As a result, your union has formally notified Sienna that if they do not contact us by September 21, 2020 and arrange bargaining dates that occur no later than October 9, 2020, an application alleging failure to bargain in good faith will be submitted to the BC Labour Relations Board.

The pandemic has fundamentally changed healthcare in our province and we are committed to reaching an agreement that reflects that reality.

 

In Solidarity,

Diana Tran, Bargaining Committee Member
Geet Sidhu, Bargaining Committee Member
Sharon Payment, Bargaining Committee Member
Richard Tones – Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here 

UWU/MoveUP