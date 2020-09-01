Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
MCFD Maples (all service units) - Call for Nomination for Stewards - BCGEU
Published on September 01, 2020
Nominations are now open for three (3) steward positions at MCFD Maples. The stewards will be representing members in Local 603 at the worksite(s). Deadline for the return of nominations is at 5:00 pm on Monday, September 14, 2020.
Nominations forms may be returned by one of the following methods:
What do stewards do? Stewards provide support and advice to members who think they are being treated unfairly. They make sure new employees sign union membership cards and provide information on BCGEU services. Stewards conduct ratification votes and elections and keep members informed by distributing BCGEU communication.
What skills do I need to be a steward? Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills and want to help others.
Is there training for new stewards? Yes! Stewards are eligible for paid union leave from work to take steward training every year at their area office. The BCGEU also offers workshops on human rights, facing management, and accommodating disabilities at the workplace.
How do I become a steward? Steward elections are informal. A union member from your workplace must nominate you using the Steward Nomination Form.
If you have any questions about the nominations, please call me at 604-215-1499.