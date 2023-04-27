Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. McGregor Child Care Society - Strike Vote Results and Zoom Bargaining Update Meeting on July 11, 2023, art 7:00 pm - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

McGregor Child Care Society - Strike Vote Results and Zoom Bargaining Update Meeting on July 11, 2023, art 7:00 pm - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 30, 2023

We are pleased to announce that the members at McGregor Child Care have voted 93% in favour of taking strike action, with 14 members voting in favour and one member voting against.

 

This is a very good strike vote that sends a strong message to the Employer that members at McGregor are serious about achieving improved and reasonable wage increases.

 

Our next steps will be for the Union's strike coordinating committee, which includes the bargaining committee members, to meet to discuss job actions or strike action, as necessary, to support achieving fair and equitable wage increases.

 

Please attend the bargaining update Zoom meeting on Tuesday, July 11th, from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm, as per below:

   Topic: Important membership bargaining update meeting and discussion

   Time: July 11, 2023, 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm

 

We very much appreciate your continuing support.

 

In solidarity,

Shakti Duggal, Bargaining Committee Member

Emily Terzan, Bargaining Committee Member

Kay Sinclair, Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP