We are pleased to announce that the members at McGregor Child Care have voted 93% in favour of taking strike action, with 14 members voting in favour and one member voting against.

This is a very good strike vote that sends a strong message to the Employer that members at McGregor are serious about achieving improved and reasonable wage increases.

Our next steps will be for the Union's strike coordinating committee, which includes the bargaining committee members, to meet to discuss job actions or strike action, as necessary, to support achieving fair and equitable wage increases.

Please attend the bargaining update Zoom meeting on Tuesday, July 11th, from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm , as per below:

Topic: Important membership bargaining update meeting and discussion

Time: July 11, 2023, 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm

We very much appreciate your continuing support.

In solidarity,

Shakti Duggal, Bargaining Committee Member

Emily Terzan, Bargaining Committee Member

Kay Sinclair, Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP