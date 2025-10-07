Media Advisory



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 7, 2025



Almost 2,600 more workers added to escalation of BCGEU public service strike





BURNABY, B.C. – A day after more than 10,000 union members, allies and community members marched and rallied at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, the B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) has escalated strike action again with 48 more worksites representing almost 2,600 more members joining picket lines.

The government's failure to bring a fair offer to the table means the strike now includes nearly 30 FrontCounter BC offices province-wide - where British Columbians access natural resource and land use permits - as well as 18 more BC Liquor and Cannabis stores. As of today, every worksite in the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship is also now on strike.





See a list of all striking worksites here





Almost 25,000 members of the public service are now engaged in job action across the province; over 22,000 workers are on strike at 359 fully or partially struck worksites and there are 127 picket lines.





The Public Service Bargaining Committee is prepared to return to the table as soon as the government presents a meaningful offer. The BCGEU is calling for a 4 per cent general wage increase per year for two years - a modest and reasonable proposal that acknowledges inflation and reflects the essential contributions of public service workers. In contrast, the government's offer of 2 per cent per year for two years falls far short of what's needed to keep pace with inflation and maintain stable public services.





Without fair wages, the government risks losing the very workers who keep B.C. running - from wildfire crews and social workers to sheriffs, IT professionals, and frontline administrators.





Spokesperson available for comment:

Paul Finch, BCGEU president and chair of the Public Service Bargaining Committee

-30-

For more information, contact BCGEU Communications:

Nadja Komnenic: [email protected] | 604-442-2289

Backgrounder: https://www.bargainingbc.ca/public_service





UWU/MoveUP