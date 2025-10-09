Media Advisory



BCGEU Escalates Strike Action: Over 25,000 Frontline Workers Now on Strike Across B.C., including 11 Fully Struck Ministries and Crown Corporations

BURNABY, B.C. – The British Columbia General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is escalating job action once again. Today, more than 25,000 frontline public service workers across 475 worksites will be on strike and brings the total number of fully struck ministries and crown corporations to 11, as the BCGEU intensifies pressure on the provincial government to return to the bargaining table with a fair and respectful offer.

The 11 ministries and crown corporations now fully struck are:

Citizens' Services

Forest Practices Board

Energy and Climate Solutions

Finance

Indigenous Relations & Reconciliation

Liquor Distribution Branch

Royal B.C. Museum

Mining and Critical Minerals

B.C. Pension Corporation

Infrastructure

Water, Land and Resource Stewardship

A full list of striking worksites is available here.

With 475 worksites affected and thousands more workers joining the strike lines, significant impacts to public services are expected in the days ahead. The BCGEU continues to maintain essential service levels where required by law but warns the government and public that further escalation is possible if the government continues to delay a fair deal.

The BCGEU's public service bargaining committee remains ready to return to the table as soon as government is prepared to present a revised wage offer. It has been more than a week since talks broke down. Until the government takes bargaining seriously, strike action will continue to grow.

For more information, contact BCGEU Communications:

Nadja Komnenic: [email protected] | 604.442.2289 Backgrounder: https://www.bargainingbc.ca/public_service





