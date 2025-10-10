Media Advisory





FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 10, 2025





BCGEU Escalates Strike Action to Include All Remaining Staff at Adult Correctional Facilities Province-wide

BURNABY, B.C. – As the sixth week of job action comes to a close, the British Columbia General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is escalating job action once again. Today, all remaining staff at adult correctional facilities across the province are on strike, bringing the total number of public service workers taking job action to nearly 25,000, across more than 470 worksites.

"Public service is at the heart of who we are, and we do not take the decision to escalate this strike lightly," said Paul Finch, BCGEU President. "The path to resolution lies with the government. Talks have stalled not because of our unwillingness to negotiate, but due to their lack of urgency and meaningful engagement."

The number of fully struck ministries and services also rose to 20, as the BCGEU intensifies pressure on the provincial government to return to the bargaining table with a fair and respectful offer.

A full list of striking worksites is available here.

"We're calling on the provincial government to come back to the table with real proposals that reflect the essential work our members do every day," Finch added. "British Columbians deserve a public service that is properly resourced and respected - and our members deserve nothing less than a fair deal."

With over 470 worksites affected and thousands more workers joining the strike lines, significant impacts to public services are expected in the days ahead. The BCGEU continues to maintain essential service levels where required by law but warns the government and public that further escalation is possible if the government continues to delay a fair deal.

The BCGEU's public service bargaining committee remains ready to return to the table as soon as government is prepared to present a revised wage offer. It has been more than a week since talks broke down. Until the government takes bargaining seriously, strike action will continue to grow.

-30-

For more information, contact BCGEU Communications:

Nadja Komnenic:[email protected] | 604.442.2289

Backgrounder:https://www.bargainingbc.ca/public_service





UWU/MoveUP