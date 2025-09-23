Media Advisory



September 23, 2025



BCGEU escalates strike action across B.C. as government refuses to negotiate



BURNABY – The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is continuing its sharp escalation of job action this week as the province-wide public service strike enters its fourth week-the longest public service strike in B.C.'s history.

Today, workers have walked off the job at additional sites in Victoria, Penticton, Cranbrook, Coquitlam and Kamloops. In total, more than 12,500 public service workers are now engaged in job action at 63 sites across the province, including 33 active picket lines. Escalations will continue throughout the week.

Until now, BCGEU members have focused job action on core government operations in an effort to avoid disrupting the public. But government's continued refusal to negotiate has left workers no choice but to escalate sharply.



Sites joining strike action today include:

1515 Blanshard, Victoria

3400 Davidson Ave, Victoria

818 Fort St, Victoria

940 Blanshard, Victoria

1150 McKenzie Ave, Victoria

102 Industrial Place, Penticton

205 Industrial Rd G, Cranbrook

1500 Woolridge, Coquitlam

727 Fisgard, Victoria

1801 Princeton-Kamloops Hwy, Kamloops



Members at these sites work across a wide range of public services, including the Ministries of Health; Children and Family Development; Public Safety and Solicitor General; Attorney General; Citizens' Services; and Transportation and Infrastructure, as well as the BC Conservation Service and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE).



