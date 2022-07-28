WHAT: Members of the BC General Employees' Union's (BCGEU) public service bargaining unit have ratified a new collective agreement with the provincial government.



The deal was ratified by a vote of 53.4% with over 71% of eligible members voting.



Voting on the tentative agreement was open for two weeks, closing at 5 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022. The tentative deal was reached in early September after almost eight months of negotiations and a two-week strike by public-service workers.



The three-year agreement is in effect from April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2025 and includes wage protections against inflation, improvements to occupational health and safety, improvements to mental health in the workplace, employment security, and equity and workers' rights.



Please see the backgrounder below for timeline and additional details.



WHO: BCGEU President Stephanie Smith and Lead Negotiator Michael Eso

WHEN: Tuesday, October 18, 2022 – 10 a.m.

WHERE:

BCGEU Headquarters – 4911 Canada Way, Burnaby, B.C.

Zoom Webinar – link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83834953907?pwd=R1pNSHdoQnZlaWRwVWQ3RmJjaC81Zz09

Please note:

In accordance with BCGEU health and safety procedures, those attending in-person must provide a valid vaccination passport and wear an N95 mask, which can be provided to visitors. Please plan to arrive in time to verify vaccination status.

ASL interpretation will be provided virtually on Zoom and on screen at BCGEU Headquarters.

For more information please contact: BCGEU Communications at 604-291-9611 or [email protected]





UWU/MoveUP