Media advisory – February 18, 2025



BCGEU president available for comment on B.C. throne speech



B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) president Paul Finch will be attending the throne speech at the B.C. legislature today, and will be available for interviews following.



The BCGEU is urging government to put workers first as it lays out its plan to deal with the evolving economic situation facing our province. Because it is workers that help keep our economy moving, the BCGEU is calling on government to prioritize making life more affordable for all workers, including those within the public service and wider public sector.



This throne speech comes at a critical time for public sector workers, who are in the midst of an unprecedented affordability crisis but are also re-negotiating their collective agreements. To discuss the throne speech from a worker's perspective, BCGEU president Paul Finch is available for comment and can speak to broader issues of affordability, as well as the importance of a strong public sector in times of economic difficulty. BCGEU represents more than 72,000 public sector workers across the province, and the wage gains our union fights for will have an impact across sectors, raising the bar for workers in various industries, including in the private sector. As bargaining continues, BCGEU urges government to keep our economy resilient by supporting a robust public service.



For interviews, please contact Nadja Komnenic, BCGEU Communications at [email protected] or 604 442-2289.

UWU/MoveUP