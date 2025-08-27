FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 27, 2025

BURNABY, B.C. (Coast Salish Territories) – B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) president and public service bargaining committee chair Paul Finch will hold a press conference on Friday, August 29 to announce the results of a strike vote by BCGEU members working for the provincial government's Public Service Agency (PSA).

The strike vote was called following a breakdown in negotiations between the BCGEU and the PSA on July 18, 2025. Voting began on August 11 and closes at noon on August 29.

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. PST

Location: In person: 4911 Canada Way, Burnaby, B.C., please check in at reception. Online: For Zoom access, contact [email protected].

Who: The BCGEU public service bargaining committee. BCGEU president Paul Finch will be available for interviews.



RSVP: Media are asked to please RSVP to confirm attendance. Paper copies of the media release announcing the strike vote result will be distributed on site 15 minutes before the press conference begins.

The BCGEU’s public service bargaining unit is one of the largest in B.C., consisting of over 34,000 members. Negotiations with the BC Public Service Agency began on January 22, 2025.

Media Contact: Nadja Komnenic, BCGEU Communications

[email protected], 604-442-2289

Backgrounder: https://www.bargainingbc.ca/public_service





