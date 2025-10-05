MEDIA ADVISORY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 5, 2025

Fund the Frontlines Rally – March on Legislature

VICTORIA, B.C. – Senior leaders from across the labour movement and allied organizations will join striking BCGEU members in a mass march and rally to demonstrate strength and solidarity as B.C.’s public service strike enters its sixth week.



Coinciding with the opening of the fall legislative session—and just one week after negotiations with government broke down again—the BCGEU is urging the province to return to the bargaining table with a credible wage offer.



Thousands of striking workers and supporters are expected to participate. The march will begin at Centennial Square and conclude with a rally on the lawn of the B.C. Legislature. Media are invited to attend.



Event Details

WHEN: Monday, October 6, 2025 March begins at 11:00 a.m. Rally begins at 12:00 p.m.

Monday, October 6, 2025 WHERE: March departs at 11:00 a.m. from Centennial Square, Victoria, B.C. and moves down Blanshard Street with picketers from various government buildings joining the march along its route. BCGEU President Paul Finch will lead the march with members of the Public Service Bargaining Committee and other labour leaders.

March route:

Rally at the B.C. Legislature with speakers beginning at 12:00 p.m.

VISUALS: Thousands of public service workers and supporters with picket signs

Thousands of public service workers and supporters with picket signs WHY: The BCGEU is escalating its campaign for a fair contract amid an ongoing labour dispute with the B.C. government. Workers are calling for real wage increases that reflect rising costs of living and the essential services they provide.

N.B.: -The event will also be livestreamed on the following BCGEU social media platforms:

-30-

On site media liaison:

Holly Reid: [email protected]| 604-875-0124

For more information, contact BCGEU Communications:

Nadja Komnenic:[email protected]| 604.442.2289

Backgrounder:https://www.bargainingbc.ca/public_service





UWU/MoveUP