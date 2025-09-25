Media Advisory



September 25, 2025



Job escalation update: more BC Liquor Stores join picket lines



BURNABY, B.C. – The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is escalating strike action today, with workers walking off the job today at 37 additional BC Liquor Stores across the province.



By the numbers:

A total of 65 BC Liquor Stores are now on strike, nearly a third of all BC Liquor Stores in the province.

Over 14,900 public service workers are now engaged in job action

66 active picket lines are operating province-wide

"From the beginning of this job action, public service workers have done everything possible to focus pressure on government without disrupting the public. But government's refusal to return to the bargaining table with a fair wage mandate has left us no choice but to escalate," said BCGEU President Paul Finch, who also serves as chair of the Public Service Bargaining Committee.

"By withholding labour at liquor and cannabis warehouses and stores, we are reminding government that it's public service workers who generate the revenue that funds healthcare, education and other community programs. These impacts don't have to drag on-workers want a fair deal, and the sooner government comes back to negotiate, the sooner these disruptions will end."



Spokesperson available for comment:

Paul Finch, BCGEU President and chair of the Public Service Bargaining Committee



Backgrounder: https://www.bargainingbc.ca/public_service





