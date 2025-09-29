Media Advisory
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
September 29, 2025
President to provide update after the first day of bargaining resumes
VICTORIA, B.C. –Media are invited to attend a press event at 2975 Jutland Road, Victoria, where BCGEU President and chair of the public service bargaining committee, Paul Finch,will join the picket line and provide an update as BCGEU returned to the bargaining table with the provincial government today for the first time since negotiations broke down in July.
Event Details:
- WHEN: Monday, September 29, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. PDT
- WHERE: 2975 Jutland Road, Victoria, BC
- VISUALS: B.C public service workers with picket signs and flags. Chanting and remarks from BCGEU Paul Finch.
-30-
For more information, contact BCGEU Communications:
Nadja Komnenic: [email protected] | 604.442.2289
Backgrounder: https://www.bargainingbc.ca/public_service
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2025. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs