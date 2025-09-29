Media Advisory

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 29, 2025

President to provide update after the first day of bargaining resumes

VICTORIA, B.C. –Media are invited to attend a press event at 2975 Jutland Road, Victoria, where BCGEU President and chair of the public service bargaining committee, Paul Finch,will join the picket line and provide an update as BCGEU returned to the bargaining table with the provincial government today for the first time since negotiations broke down in July.



Event Details:

WHEN: Monday, September 29, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. PDT

2975 Jutland Road, Victoria, BC VISUALS: B.C public service workers with picket signs and flags. Chanting and remarks from BCGEU Paul Finch.

-30-

For more information, contact BCGEU Communications:

Nadja Komnenic: [email protected] | 604.442.2289



Backgrounder: https://www.bargainingbc.ca/public_service