October 2, 2025

MEDIA ADVISORY:1,200 more workers added to escalation of BCGEU public service strike

BURNABY, B.C. – The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) has escalated strike action again with 24 more worksites representing over 1,200 members now on picket lines.

This escalation includes five additional BC Liquor Stores (for a total of 82 now on strike) and affects multiple ministries. See a list of all striking worksites here: https://www.bcgeu.ca/picket_lines_and_job_action_listings

More than 16,000 members of the public service are now engaged in job action across the province; over 14,000 members are on strike at 166 fully or partially struck worksites and there are 79 picket lines.

Paul Finch, BCGEU president and chair of the Public Service Bargaining Committee

