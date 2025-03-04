Media Advisory



March 4, 2025



BCGEU president available to comment on B.C. budget



Following the release of the 2025/26 B.C. budget, B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) president Paul Finch is available for comment and can speak to the impact this budget will have on workers and affordability.



The BCGEU is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia with over 90,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the public and private sector. Approximately one-third of the BCGEU's membership works in the direct government service. Their jobs include protecting children and families, administering social assistance, managing natural resources, staffing provincial correctional facilities, fighting forest fires and providing the government's technical and clerical services. Our union is also proud to include thousands of members in health care, community social services, education, highways maintenance, casinos, credit unions, municipalities, regional districts and many other workplaces.



For interviews, please contact Nadja Komnenic, BCGEU Communications at [email protected].





