MEDIA ADVISORY



February 19, 2025



LifeLabs picket line in Vancouver



BURNABY, B.C. (Coast Salish Territories) - Members of the B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) working at LifeLabs begin picket lines at various locations throughout the province on Thursday, February 20, 2025. Picket lines will subsequently rotate according to our essential services order.



Union spokespersons will be available at the Cityview LifeLabs location picket line in Vancouver where media are invited to attend:



WHAT: LifeLabs picket line in Vancouver.

WHEN: Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. PST.

WHO: BCGEU members working at LifeLabs on the picket line. BCGEU president Paul Finch and a LifeLabs worker who is the chair of the bargaining committee will be available for interviews.

WHERE: 1530 W 7th Avenue, Vancouver, B.C. [map]

VISUALS: LifeLabs workers on the picket line with colourful union flags and signs.

CONTACT: Please send requests for interviews to Bronwen Barnett at BCGEU headquarters by emailing [email protected].



Unionized LifeLabs locations in the following areas will maintain regular hours and not be affected by job action as of this time: Gibsons, Sechelt, Bowen Island, Gabriola Island, Port Alberni, Kimberley, Scotch Creek, Blind Bay, Nelson, Denman Island, Hornby Island.



View earlier media release for more details: LifeLabs workers issue 72-hour strike notice



To find information about potential service disruptions at LifeLabs locations, please visit the LifeLabs website directly.



The BCGEU represents about 1,200 workers at LifeLabs throughout the province.



The BCGEU is one of the largest unions in British Columbia, with over 90,000 members in almost every community and economic sector.





UWU/MoveUP