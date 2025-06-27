MEDIA STATEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BCGEU Condemns Violent Incident at MLA Bowinn Ma's Constituency Office

Burnaby, B.C. June 27, 2025 –

We are deeply disturbed by the violent incident that unfolded today in front of the constituency office of MLA Bowinn Ma. We are grateful to hear that no one was injured and that the BCGEU members working in this and other constituency offices across the province are now safe.

No one deserves to have their lives endangered when they show up to work. The BCGEU members in constituency offices all over B.C. show up every day to serve the public, providing vital services and support to their communities, and they deserve to be safe from workplace violence. We look forward to the individual(s) responsible being apprehended and brought to justice as soon as possible.

MLA Ma is a strong and principled advocate for her community and, together with her constituency staff, has done excellent work supporting the people of North Vancouver-Lonsdale. She and her staff represent the best of what politics can be, and they deserve to continue doing their vital work without fearing for their safety.

We are grateful to hear that government and Legislative Protective Services are taking these attacks seriously, and we urge them to continue supporting affected workers and to take steps to improve safety in political and public sector workplaces. We have seen the backsliding of democracy across the world and we cannot let this kind of violence take root in our communities.

BCGEU is in communication with members impacted by this incident and will continue to provide support as we navigate this difficult moment together.

For interviews, please contact BCGEU Communications at [email protected] or 604-291-9611.





