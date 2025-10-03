FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 3, 2025



BCGEU escalates job action: Nearly 900 more public service workers join picket lines

BURNABY, B.C. – The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) has escalated its province-wide public service strike again today, with nearly 900 additional workers from 22 worksites joining the job action. This escalation includes over 20 more BC Liquor Stores and BC Cannabis Stores as well as frontline staff from the Ministry of Environment and Parks; Children & Family Development; Energy and Climate Solutions; and Water, Land and Resource Stewardship whose work is critical to our communities and our economy.

A full list of striking worksites is available here.



More than 17,000 public service workers are now taking job action across B.C. As the strike enters its sixth week on Monday, job action will continue to intensify until the provincial government comes back to the bargaining table with a fair wage offer. The government's latest proposal still falls below inflation and fails to close the wage gap that has left public service workers falling further behind.

"Our members are showing incredible strength and resolve," said Paul Finch, BCGEU president and chair of the public service bargaining committee. "Every day this government delays, pressure on public services grows. Public service workers deserve wages that keep up with the cost of living. The government must return to the table now with a serious offer-or job action will escalate further. We are not backing down."

Today's escalation follows Wednesday's massive downtown Vancouver rally, where more than 2,000 union members and supporters filled the streets demanding a fair contract and real investment in the public services British Columbians rely on. The rally sent a clear message: workers are united, the labour movement is mobilized, and the urgency for a fair settlement is greater than ever.

Talks between the government and BCGEU broke down again on Monday, September 29th, after the government returned with no meaningful improvement to their previous offer. BCGEU is seeking 4 per cent per year general wage increase for all public service workers under the contract, while the government's offer was only 2 per cent per year over two years as the general wage increase. The government is publicly stating they offered a 5 per cent increase over two years, but this is not an increase to general wages. That 5 per cent figure bundles in market adjustments and other unrelated items, which not all members would receive.

The BCGEU remains committed to achieving an agreement that addresses wage erosion, ensures cost-of-living protection, and delivers long-overdue respect and fairness for public service workers. Until government takes bargaining seriously, strike action will continue to grow.



-30-



For more information, contact BCGEU Communications:

Nadja Komnenic: [email protected] | 604.442.2289

Backgrounder: https://www.bargainingbc.ca/public_service





UWU/MoveUP