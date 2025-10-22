FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 22, 2025





BCGEU job action escalates with all of BC Wildfire, Forests joining the strike





BURNABY, B.C. – Amid an ongoing prolonged mediation with the government, the B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) announced that the ongoing job action escalated this morning, with all remaining members from BC Wildfire and the Ministry of Forests joining the strike, bringing the total to over 25,000 taking job action and over 550 worksites on strike across the province.

The now prolonged mediation began following government's request on October 16 to enter non-binding mediation. Talks began at noon on Saturday, October 18, and have continued throughout the weekend and into this week. Respected mediators Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers are facilitating discussions aimed at resolving this labour dispute as it enters its eighth week.



Essential services were proactively negotiated and remain in place to ensure public safety and wellbeing are protected.

See the list of ministries/services fully on strike here.

