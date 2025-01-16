FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



January 16, 2025



BCGEU responds to ministers' mandate letters: Investing in public sector workers is vital as economic uncertainty looms



Burnaby, B.C. (Coast Salish Territories) - In response to the release of the executive council's mandate letters, B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) president Paul Finch released the following statement:





We're encouraged to see the government acknowledge that strong public services are vital during economic uncertainty. Delivering on that commitment starts with investing in frontline public sector workers who deliver the services B.C. residents rely on every day.



For the past two decades, public sector wages have fallen behind as the cost of living soars, making it difficult to retain skilled staff. Overall public service staffing levels are modest and in line with the national average – but serious staff shortages exist in many frontline roles including wildland firefighters, health care workers, court workers and others.



At the same time, spending on management has increased significantly in recent years, with excluded management roles growing at nearly twice the rate of frontline BCGEU positions.



Redirecting funds from management to frontline workers is a common-sense step to improve efficiency while maintaining the public service B.C. residents rely on.



Let's be clear: despite what big business lobbyists may say, cuts to public services won't fix the deficit. The real budget pressures stem from other factors: massive infrastructure spending-which, while necessary, ends up costing taxpayers more due to inefficient procurement processes-and tax breaks on resource revenues that shortchange B.C. residents of their fair share of our province's wealth.



The government must address the root causes of B.C.'s fiscal challenges, and invest in forward-looking measures to build economic resilience, including a robust economic development plan and comprehensive workforce strategy.



We look forward to sharing our ideas for strong and efficient public services to support B.C. residents through the economic headwinds we're facing.



